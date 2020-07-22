Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

98,212 KM

Details Description Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

se

2016 Toyota RAV4

se

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

98,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5635701
  Stock #: F3B3MZ
  VIN: 2T3JFREV6GW432013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Interior, Backup Camera, Power Lift Gate, Sport Mode, Navigation, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Sunroof & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

