2016 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
+ taxes & licensing
Moon Roof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, And Blind Spot Detection ! Do Not Miss This Hard To Find Pre Owned Vehicle. Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In point West Auto Park Today!
Heated Seats
Moon Roof
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Large Display Infotainment Center
Blind Spot Detection System
Power Seat
Power Equipment Group
Accident Free
Low Millage
And So Much More !
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!
No trade turned away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4