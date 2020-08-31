Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

49,670 KM

Details Description Features

$24,985

+ tax & licensing
$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD*Low Kilometers/Accident Free/Moon Roof*

2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD*Low Kilometers/Accident Free/Moon Roof*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

49,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5826660
  Stock #: F3K8EH
  VIN: 2T3RFREV8GW515090

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Currant Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3K8EH
  Mileage 49,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Moon Roof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, And Blind Spot Detection ! Do Not Miss This Hard To Find Pre Owned Vehicle. Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In point West Auto Park Today!
Heated Seats
Moon Roof
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Large Display Infotainment Center
Blind Spot Detection System
Power Seat
Power Equipment Group
Accident Free
Low Millage
And So Much More !
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Smart Device Integration
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

