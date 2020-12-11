Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

20,058 KM

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
LE HEATED SEATS | AWD

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE HEATED SEATS | AWD

Location

Sale

20,058KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6312954
  • Stock #: F3PTKD
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV7GW527149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,058 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota RAV4 LE 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD Silver Sky Metallic

Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Back-Up Camera, CD player, Heated Front Seats, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Upgrade Package, Voice Recognition w/Controls.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

