2016 Toyota RAV4

$23,798 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 6 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7423580

7423580 Stock #: F44M21

F44M21 VIN: 2T3JFREV6GW445683

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F44M21

Mileage 123,664 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Heated Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Seating Front Bucket Seats Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Capability USB Audio input Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Advanced Voice Recognition audio auxiliary input jack Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna phonebook an

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.