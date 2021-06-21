Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

123,664 KM

$23,798

+ tax & licensing
$23,798

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

se

2016 Toyota RAV4

se

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$23,798

+ taxes & licensing

123,664KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7423580
  • Stock #: F44M21
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV6GW445683

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44M21
  • Mileage 123,664 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Front Bucket Seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Capability
USB Audio input
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna
phonebook an

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

