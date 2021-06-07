2016 Toyota Sienna

$22,888 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 8 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7323512

7323512 Stock #: F43R12

F43R12 VIN: 5TDKK3DCXGS696818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Shoreline Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F43R12

Mileage 127,816 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Rear View Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Seat-3rd Row

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.