Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Tundra

78,523 KM

Details Description Features

$39,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,986

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tundra

2016 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5938158
  3. 5938158
  4. 5938158
  5. 5938158
  6. 5938158
  7. 5938158
  8. 5938158
  9. 5938158
  10. 5938158
  11. 5938158
  12. 5938158
  13. 5938158
  14. 5938158
  15. 5938158
  16. 5938158
  17. 5938158
  18. 5938158
  19. 5938158
  20. 5938158
  21. 5938158
  22. 5938158
  23. 5938158
  24. 5938158
  25. 5938158
Contact Seller

$39,986

+ taxes & licensing

78,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5938158
  • Stock #: F3MH21
  • VIN: 5TFHY5F19GX568161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MH21
  • Mileage 78,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Blind Spot Monitors
SiriusXM Radio Capability
Backup Camera
Navigation
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Power Moonroof
Parking Sensors
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2015 Toyota Yaris LE
 62,726 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 22,803 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 37,653 KM
$19,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory