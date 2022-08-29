2016 Toyota Tundra

Sale $39,160 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 1 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9068959

9068959 Stock #: F4R2XE

F4R2XE VIN: 5TFUY5F14GX528715

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 150,192 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 170 amp alternator 2 Skid Plates TBD Axle Ratio 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) 143.8 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler, automatic transmission fluid warmer and column mounted shift lever Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h... 589.7 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Fixed rear window Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear step bumper Argent grille Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Interior Immobilizer Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Rear cupholder 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual 1st Row Windows Manual Rear Windows Delay Off Interior Lighting Pickup Cargo Box Lights Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission

