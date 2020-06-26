Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn V6 AWD LOCAL OFF LEASE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn V6 AWD LOCAL OFF LEASE

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

  1. 5300759
  2. 5300759
  3. 5300759
  4. 5300759
  5. 5300759
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,285KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5300759
  • Stock #: F37755
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB5GU124824
Exterior Colour
Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You want to be the next driver of this. Low km local lease return and previous owner added a CompuStar remote system so that is free!
Great options and super cool looking Wagon/SUV cross over
Features include Navigation-Reverse Park Assist Camera-Heated Front Seats-Bluetooth-20 Inch wheels-two sets of floor mats and a whole bunch more.
We have activated with a few stock photos, may not represent the actual vehicle.
Safety has been completed, all that is left is the detailing and pictures.
Now, we keep telling people when we only have one of anything on the pre owned line they do not last. This is another example of that. Come down and check it out, here for the weekend then out for detail July 13.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2016 Toyota Venza 4d...
 61,285 KM
$26,991 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V SE *...
 67,009 KM
$21,991 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Impal...
 41,001 KM
$21,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory