2016 Toyota Venza

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
+ taxes & licensing
You want to be the next driver of this. Low km local lease return and previous owner added a CompuStar remote system so that is free!
Great options and super cool looking Wagon/SUV cross over
Features include Navigation-Reverse Park Assist Camera-Heated Front Seats-Bluetooth-20 Inch wheels-two sets of floor mats and a whole bunch more.
We have activated with a few stock photos, may not represent the actual vehicle.
Safety has been completed, all that is left is the detailing and pictures.
Now, we keep telling people when we only have one of anything on the pre owned line they do not last. This is another example of that. Come down and check it out, here for the weekend then out for detail July 13.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
