2016 Toyota Venza

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Cargo Net SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Roll-Up Cargo Cover Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Metal-look grille Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Vinyl Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper 67 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tires: P245/55R19 AS Radials -inc: temporary spare tire Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Plastic Floor Trim and Carpet Mat Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob 582CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 827# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,160 lbs) Single Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter, lock up torque converter and transmission cooler TBD Axle Ratio Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Engine: 2.7L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence, sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainl...

