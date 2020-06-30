Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Venza

131,385 KM

Details Description Features

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 5323160
  2. 5323160
  3. 5323160
  4. 5323160
  5. 5323160
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5323160
  • Stock #: 1962
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB1GU122472

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

131,385KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,385 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Compass
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Metal-look grille
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
67 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P245/55R19 AS Radials -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Plastic Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob
582CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
827# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,160 lbs)
Single Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter, lock up torque converter and transmission cooler
TBD Axle Ratio
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Engine: 2.7L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence, sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2013 Chrysler 200 To...
 123,994 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Altima 2...
 83,892 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape Lim...
 165,697 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory