2016 Toyota Venza

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8116573

8116573 VIN: 4T3BK3BB2GU123436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 209,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.