2016 Toyota Venza

209,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

LE AWD

2016 Toyota Venza

LE AWD

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

209,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8116573
  VIN: 4T3BK3BB2GU123436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;

2016 Toyota Venza 4WD 3.5L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 209,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, NEW TIRES, COMMAND START, HEATED CLOTH seating, BACK UP CAMERA, BIG TOUCH SCREEN traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

