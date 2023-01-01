Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Venza

75,000 KM

Details Description

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

Limited AWD - Rmt Start, Nav, Htd Lthr, Sunroof!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

Limited AWD - Rmt Start, Nav, Htd Lthr, Sunroof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9487101
  2. 9487101
  3. 9487101
  4. 9487101
  5. 9487101
  6. 9487101
  7. 9487101
  8. 9487101
  9. 9487101
  10. 9487101
  11. 9487101
  12. 9487101
  13. 9487101
  14. 9487101
  15. 9487101
  16. 9487101
  17. 9487101
  18. 9487101
  19. 9487101
  20. 9487101
  21. 9487101
  22. 9487101
  23. 9487101
  24. 9487101
  25. 9487101
  26. 9487101
  27. 9487101
  28. 9487101
  29. 9487101
  30. 9487101
  31. 9487101
  32. 9487101
  33. 9487101
  34. 9487101
  35. 9487101
  36. 9487101
  37. 9487101
  38. 9487101
  39. 9487101
  40. 9487101
  41. 9487101
  42. 9487101
Contact Seller

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9487101
  • Stock #: SCV8099
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB3GU077215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8099
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW LOW KM VENZA! TOP TRIM LIMITED AWD!! Rare find, especially with super low Kilometers!! JBL SOUND!! *** REMOTE START + MASSIVE PANO ROOF + HEATED LEATHER SEATS + NAVIGATION!!! *** EXCELLENT CARFAX HISTORY!!!! *** Huge option package.........with features like Massive Dual Panel PANORAMIC SUNROOF......Premium JBL Surround Sound System!!......Retractable Trunk Privacy Cover......Premium LEATHER Interior w/ Contrast Stitching & Perforated Inserts......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Control......Memory Driver Seat Settings......Multistage HEATED SEATS......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Large 6.1 INCH TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......NAVIGATION System......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......POWER LIFTGATE......Sirius XM Radio......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......REMOTE START System......LED Daytime Running Lights......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Fog Lights......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD / 4WD System......Fuel Sipping 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine!......Automatic Transmission......Dark Tinted Windows......Full Power Convenience Package (windows, Locks, Mirrors)......and 19 Inch Alloy Wheels!

This Toyota Venza Limited AWD Comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and both custom fitted cloth and all weather Venza mats! Yes, Really, ONLY 75,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $28,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 85,000 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 136,000 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-250 Supe...
 46,000 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory