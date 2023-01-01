$28,800+ tax & licensing
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2016 Toyota Venza
2016 Toyota Venza
Limited AWD - Rmt Start, Nav, Htd Lthr, Sunroof!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
75,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9487101
- Stock #: SCV8099
- VIN: 4T3BA3BB3GU077215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV8099
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Venza Limited AWD Comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and both custom fitted cloth and all weather Venza mats! Yes, Really, ONLY 75,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $28,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5