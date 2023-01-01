2016 Toyota Venza

$28,800 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9487101

9487101 Stock #: SCV8099

SCV8099 VIN: 4T3BA3BB3GU077215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # SCV8099

Mileage 75,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.