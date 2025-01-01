Menu
Dealer #4660

2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S – Manual| Loaded with Features

Odometer: 114,175 KM
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Gas
Exterior: White
Interior: Black Simulated Leather
VIN: 3VW117AU5GM011057

Looking for a fun-to-drive, fuel-efficient hatchback with European style and great features? This 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S is the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and practicality.

✅ Key Features:

Transmission: Smooth 5-speed manual for a more engaging drive

Turbocharged 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – Peppy performance with great fuel economy

Interior: Premium black simulated leather seating with front heated seats

Sunroof – Let in the light or enjoy the breeze

Infotainment: AM/FM/CD with HD Radio, Satellite Radio, and Voice Assist Telematics

Rearview Camera – Makes parking and reversing a breeze

Convenience:

Cruise Control

Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & Steering

Rear Defrost

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety:

ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)

Traction Control

Bucket Seats for added comfort and support

This Golf is known for its solid build quality, responsive handling, and refined driving experience. Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or zipping around town, it's a smart, stylish, and reliable choice.

📞 Call or text us at 204-255-1297 to schedule a test drive or learn more.
🚗 The Car Guy Inc. – Quality Used Cars. No Surprises.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S - *5 Speed Manual*

12909323

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S - *5 Speed Manual*

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,175KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW117AU5GM011057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Volkswagen Golf