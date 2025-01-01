$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
TSI S - *5 Speed Manual*
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S – Manual| Loaded with Features
Odometer: 114,175 KM
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Gas
Exterior: White
Interior: Black Simulated Leather
VIN: 3VW117AU5GM011057
Looking for a fun-to-drive, fuel-efficient hatchback with European style and great features? This 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S is the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and practicality.✅ Key Features:
Transmission: Smooth 5-speed manual for a more engaging drive
Turbocharged 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – Peppy performance with great fuel economy
Interior: Premium black simulated leather seating with front heated seats
Sunroof – Let in the light or enjoy the breeze
Infotainment: AM/FM/CD with HD Radio, Satellite Radio, and Voice Assist Telematics
Rearview Camera – Makes parking and reversing a breeze
Convenience:
Cruise Control
Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & Steering
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety:
ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)
Traction Control
Bucket Seats for added comfort and support
This Golf is known for its solid build quality, responsive handling, and refined driving experience. Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or zipping around town, it’s a smart, stylish, and reliable choice.
📞 Call or text us at 204-255-1297 to schedule a test drive or learn more.
🚗 The Car Guy Inc. – Quality Used Cars. No Surprises.
The Car Guy Inc
204-255-1297