Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,402KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5137571
  • Stock #: 254790
  • VIN: 3VW217AU3GM063887
Exterior Colour
Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Compact Cars, 5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Trendline, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • DEEP BLACK PEARL
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription
  • TITAN BLACK ZOOM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2016 Audi A3 2.0T Ko...
 81,563 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-9 GS A...
 148,112 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 69,475 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory