Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Golf

54,334 KM

Details Description Features

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon Trendline HTD SEATS | RARE FIND

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon Trendline HTD SEATS | RARE FIND

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 6127545
  2. 6127545
  3. 6127545
  4. 6127545
  5. 6127545
  6. 6127545
  7. 6127545
  8. 6127545
  9. 6127545
  10. 6127545
  11. 6127545
  12. 6127545
  13. 6127545
  14. 6127545
  15. 6127545
  16. 6127545
  17. 6127545
  18. 6127545
  19. 6127545
  20. 6127545
  21. 6127545
  22. 6127545
  23. 6127545
  24. 6127545
  25. 6127545
  26. 6127545
  27. 6127545
  28. 6127545
  29. 6127545
  30. 6127545
  31. 6127545
  32. 6127545
  33. 6127545
  34. 6127545
  35. 6127545
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

54,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6127545
  • Stock #: F3B4DE
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU0GM511653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,334 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon Comfortline Heated Seats | Rare Find | 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 170hp 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD Platinum Gray Metallic

Heated Seats, Power Seats, Auto Temp Contol, Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Media w/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family Car
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2014 Honda CR-V LX A...
 300,809 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fiesta SES...
 163,064 KM
$3,489 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Rio5 LX+ | ...
 34,392 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory