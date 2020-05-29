2016 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan has a durable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Is Competitively Priced with These Options *APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Front Reading Lights, Wheels: 16" Sonoma Alloy (DISC), Tires: 16" All Season (DISC), Chrome Window Trim, Power Sunroof , TITAN BLACK, DORYC CLOTH SEAT TRIM, PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at St James Volkswagen, 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to claim your Volkswagen Jetta Sedan!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!
