St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+

Location

  • 83,565KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5137568
  • Stock #: 194731
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ7GM327765
Exterior Colour
Platinum Gray Metallic
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan has a durable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Is Competitively Priced with These Options *APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Front Reading Lights, Wheels: 16" Sonoma Alloy (DISC), Tires: 16" All Season (DISC), Chrome Window Trim, Power Sunroof , TITAN BLACK, DORYC CLOTH SEAT TRIM, PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at St James Volkswagen, 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to claim your Volkswagen Jetta Sedan!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC
  • TITAN BLACK DORYC CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Front Reading Lights Wheels: 16" Sonoma Alloy (DISC) Tires: 16" All Season (DISC) Chrome Window Trim Power Sunroof

