Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

113,816 KM

Details Description Features

$11,649

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,649

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline* B.cam/B.tooth/Htd seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline* B.cam/B.tooth/Htd seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$11,649

+ taxes & licensing

113,816KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6082449
  • Stock #: 24677
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ0GM239026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24677
  • Mileage 113,816 KM

Vehicle Description

********$10,649 FINANCED!******back up camera, bluetooth, heated seats!* Looking to buy a cost effective commuter car, this 2016 Jetta Trendline will take you from point a to point b, with lots of nice options such as back-up camera, bluetooth, heated seats, power steering, power locks, power windows, traction control and more! Call us today! Sale price $11,649 cash, or JUST $10,649 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 6,533 KM
$31,996 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 11,110 KM
$32,893 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 22,133 KM
$18,797 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory