$18,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
Audi Winnipeg
204-977-6873
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Trendline | Heated Seats | Back-Up Camera
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
66,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8254915
- Stock #: 220901
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8