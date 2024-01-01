Menu
Account
Sign In
Fully reconditioned to Birchwood BMW Standards with new front control arm bushings, rear shocks, front struts, rear brakes, wipers, alignment, oil change and intake manifold - all so you can enjoy worry free driving! Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

141,315 KM

Details Description Features

$17,744

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4Motion | New Rear Brakes + More!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4Motion | New Rear Brakes + More!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Contact Seller

$17,744

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,315KM
VIN WVGJV7AX3GW059900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Beige Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully reconditioned to Birchwood BMW Standards with new front control arm bushings, rear shocks, front struts, rear brakes, wipers, alignment, oil change and intake manifold - all so you can enjoy worry free driving!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
3.45 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
64 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
521.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver seat w/3-position memory function, power lumbar support, lockable head restraints and passenger seat fold flat function
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
400w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2019 Honda Civic EX Local Trade! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Civic EX Local Trade! 82,760 KM $22,444 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord Touring Last Year of V6! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Honda Accord Touring Last Year of V6! 74,706 KM $27,896 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Loaded | New Rear Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Loaded | New Rear Brakes 163,404 KM $17,449 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Mini

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,744

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan