$17,744+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4Motion | New Rear Brakes + More!
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Beige Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 141,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully reconditioned to Birchwood BMW Standards with new front control arm bushings, rear shocks, front struts, rear brakes, wipers, alignment, oil change and intake manifold - all so you can enjoy worry free driving!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
