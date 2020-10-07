Menu
2016 Volkswagen Touareg

51,464 KM

$28,994

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Comfortline Panoramic Sunroof | Leather | Backup Camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

51,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5853081
  • Stock #: F3M5J9
  • VIN: WVGEF9BP9GD011077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reef Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,464 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Automatic Transmission
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Premium Synthetic Interior
Gasoline Fuel System

