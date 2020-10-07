2016 Volkswagen Touareg

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain Automatic Transmission Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Premium Synthetic Interior Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.