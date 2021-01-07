Menu
2016 Volvo XC60

36,009 KM

$29,899

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

T5 Special Edition Premier Low KMS!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$29,899

+ taxes & licensing

36,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601610
  • Stock #: F3UT3B
  • VIN: YV4612RK5G2811151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Saville Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New Brakes All Around! Local Trade from an extremely nice couple! This vehicle was well maintained!


Balance of 6 year 160,000 kilometer warranty!
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)

Convenience Package
- Electric Folding Rear Headrests
- Power Operated Tailgate with Programmable Memory Setting
- Cargo Cover
- Rear Park Assist Camera
- Digital Compass
- Grocery Bag Holder
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area

Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Windshield
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
- Interior Air Quality System (IAQS)
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights with Headlights Washers
- Headlight Washers
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights

Technology Package
- Driver Alert Control (DAC)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Queue Assist

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

