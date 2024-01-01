Menu
Convenience Package - Grocery Bag Holder - HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener - Park Assist Pilot & Park Assist Front & Rear - Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Lane Keeping - 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area - Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror Vision Package - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) & Cross Traffic Alert - Visual Park Assist & Front Fisheye View - Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirror - Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors Climate Package with Graphical Head-Up Display - Heated washer nozzles (wet arms) - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Rear Seats - Graphical Head-Up Display - 22 5-Double Spoke, Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels - Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756

2016 Volvo XC90

141,444 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volvo XC90

R-Design New Tires | Bowers | 22's

2016 Volvo XC90

R-Design New Tires | Bowers | 22's

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,444KM
VIN YV4A22PM1G1041984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Passion Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5MCRK
  • Mileage 141,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package
- Grocery Bag Holder
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Park Assist Pilot & Park Assist Front & Rear
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Lane Keeping
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area
- Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror

Vision Package
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) & Cross Traffic Alert
- Visual Park Assist & Front "Fisheye" View
- Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirror
- Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors

Climate Package with Graphical Head-Up Display
- Heated washer nozzles (wet arms)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Graphical Head-Up Display

- 22" 5-Double Spoke, Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer Permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.33 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,630 kgs (5,798 lbs)
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Mobile hotspot internet access
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Bucket Bucket Simulated Suede/Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

graphic equalizer
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2016 Volvo XC90