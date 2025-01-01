Menu
<h2 data-start=177 data-end=258><strong data-start=180 data-end=258>2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription – Luxury, Power & Safety in One Premium SUV</strong></h2><p data-start=260 data-end=518>📍 <strong data-start=263 data-end=301>Available now at <em data-start=282 data-end=299>The Car Guy Inc</em></strong> – 2850 Dugald Road<br data-start=320 data-end=323 />🕒 <strong data-start=326 data-end=379>Please contact us to schedule a time for viewing!</strong></p><p data-start=260 data-end=518><em><strong>Non-Accident Vehicle</strong></em></p><p data-start=260 data-end=518><strong><em>Very well maintained - Excellent service history </em></strong></p><p data-start=260 data-end=518><strong><em>Carfax report is attached for review.</em></strong><br data-start=489 data-end=492 /><strong data-start=492 data-end=518>Fresh Safety Included!</strong></p><hr data-start=520 data-end=523 /><p data-start=525 data-end=772><strong data-start=525 data-end=533>VIN:</strong> YV4A22PL7G1022329<br data-start=551 data-end=554 /><strong data-start=554 data-end=567>Odometer:</strong> 127,683 KM<br data-start=578 data-end=581 /><strong data-start=581 data-end=594>Exterior:</strong> Blue<br data-start=599 data-end=602 /><strong data-start=602 data-end=615>Interior:</strong> Premium Brown Leather<br data-start=637 data-end=640 /><strong data-start=640 data-end=661>Seating Capacity:</strong> 7 Passengers<br data-start=674 data-end=677 /><strong data-start=677 data-end=687>Doors:</strong> 4<br data-start=689 data-end=692 /><strong data-start=692 data-end=707>Powertrain:</strong> 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | Automatic | All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p><p data-start=774 data-end=1062>The 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription delivers Scandinavian luxury with impressive performance, spacious seating for seven, and cutting-edge safety features. Finished in a stunning blue exterior over a rich brown leather interior, this SUV is the perfect blend of elegance and functionality.</p><hr data-start=1064 data-end=1067 /><h3 data-start=1069 data-end=1104>🔧 <strong data-start=1076 data-end=1104>Performance & Powertrain</strong></h3><ul data-start=1105 data-end=1285><li data-start=1105 data-end=1159><p data-start=1107 data-end=1159>2.0L Turbocharged & Supercharged 4-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li data-start=1160 data-end=1186><p data-start=1162 data-end=1186>Automatic Transmission</p></li><li data-start=1187 data-end=1212><p data-start=1189 data-end=1212>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li data-start=1213 data-end=1231><p data-start=1215 data-end=1231>Power Steering</p></li><li data-start=1232 data-end=1252><p data-start=1234 data-end=1252>Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=1253 data-end=1285><p data-start=1255 data-end=1285>ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1287 data-end=1290 /><h3 data-start=1292 data-end=1321>🚗 <strong data-start=1299 data-end=1321>Interior & Comfort</strong></h3><ul data-start=1322 data-end=1612><li data-start=1322 data-end=1354><p data-start=1324 data-end=1354>Premium Leather Bucket Seats</p></li><li data-start=1355 data-end=1400><p data-start=1357 data-end=1400>7-Passenger Capacity with 3rd Row Seating</p></li><li data-start=1401 data-end=1423><p data-start=1403 data-end=1423>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=1424 data-end=1451><p data-start=1426 data-end=1451>Cooled/Ventilated Seats</p></li><li data-start=1452 data-end=1488><p data-start=1454 data-end=1488>Power Seats (Driver & Passenger)</p></li><li data-start=1489 data-end=1512><p data-start=1491 data-end=1512>Driver Memory Seats</p></li><li data-start=1513 data-end=1534><p data-start=1515 data-end=1534>Wood Trim Accents</p></li><li data-start=1535 data-end=1551><p data-start=1537 data-end=1551>Rear Defrost</p></li><li data-start=1552 data-end=1570><p data-start=1554 data-end=1570>Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=1571 data-end=1591><p data-start=1573 data-end=1591>Air Conditioning</p></li><li data-start=1592 data-end=1612><p data-start=1594 data-end=1612>Sunroof / Moonroof</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1614 data-end=1617 /><h3 data-start=1619 data-end=1651>🔌 <strong data-start=1626 data-end=1651>Technology & Features</strong></h3><ul data-start=1652 data-end=1860><li data-start=1652 data-end=1673><p data-start=1654 data-end=1673>Navigation System</p></li><li data-start=1674 data-end=1715><p data-start=1676 data-end=1715>AM/FM Radio with Satellite Capability</p></li><li data-start=1716 data-end=1734><p data-start=1718 data-end=1734>Reverse Camera</p></li><li data-start=1735 data-end=1763><p data-start=1737 data-end=1763>Parking Distance Control</p></li><li data-start=1764 data-end=1778><p data-start=1766 data-end=1778>Keyless Go</p></li><li data-start=1779 data-end=1805><p data-start=1781 data-end=1805>Rain Sensor Windshield</p></li><li data-start=1806 data-end=1843><p data-start=1808 data-end=1843>Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1844 data-end=1860><p data-start=1846 data-end=1860>Power Liftgate</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1958 data-end=1961 /><h3 data-start=1963 data-end=1993>📦 <strong data-start=1970 data-end=1993>Exterior Highlights</strong></h3><ul data-start=1994 data-end=2117><li data-start=1994 data-end=2026><p data-start=1996 data-end=2026>Stylish Blue Exterior Finish</p></li><li data-start=2027 data-end=2056><p data-start=2029 data-end=2056>Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack</p></li><li data-start=2057 data-end=2073><p data-start=2059 data-end=2073>Rear Spoiler</p></li><li data-start=2074 data-end=2117><p data-start=2076 data-end=2117>Distinctive Volvo Design with Chrome Trim</p></li></ul><hr data-start=2119 data-end=2122 /><p data-start=2124 data-end=2331>🎉 <strong data-start=2127 data-end=2225>Come down to our dealership – <em data-start=2159 data-end=2176>The Car Guy Inc</em>, 2850 Dugald Road – to check it out in person!</strong><br data-start=2225 data-end=2228 />Were open <strong data-start=2239 data-end=2294>Monday to Friday: 10AM – 6PM | Saturday: 10AM – 5PM</strong><br data-start=2294 data-end=2297 />📞 <strong data-start=2300 data-end=2314>Toll-Free:</strong> 1-866-439-2295</p><p data-start=2124 data-end=2331>📞 Office: (204) 255-1297 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932<br data-start=438 data-end=441 />📧 Email: <a class=cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=451 data-end=474>sales@winnipegcarguy.ca</a> | Dealer #4660</p><p> </p><p data-start=2333 data-end=2423>💬 <strong data-start=2336 data-end=2423>Call, email, or stop by today—this luxurious Volvo XC90 won’t stay long on the lot!</strong></p>

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Turbo/Supercharged

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

2016 Volvo XC90