2016 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 127,740 KM
Vehicle Description
📍 Available now at The Car Guy Inc – 2850 Dugald Road
🕒 Please contact us to schedule a time for viewing!
Non-Accident Vehicle
Very well maintained - Excellent service history
Carfax report is attached for review.
Fresh Safety Included!
VIN: YV4A22PL7G1022329
Odometer: 127,683 KM
Exterior: Blue
Interior: Premium Brown Leather
Seating Capacity: 7 Passengers
Doors: 4
Powertrain: 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | Automatic | All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
The 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription delivers Scandinavian luxury with impressive performance, spacious seating for seven, and cutting-edge safety features. Finished in a stunning blue exterior over a rich brown leather interior, this SUV is the perfect blend of elegance and functionality.🔧 Performance & Powertrain
2.0L Turbocharged & Supercharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Power Steering
Traction Control
ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)
Premium Leather Bucket Seats
7-Passenger Capacity with 3rd Row Seating
Heated Front Seats
Cooled/Ventilated Seats
Power Seats (Driver & Passenger)
Driver Memory Seats
Wood Trim Accents
Rear Defrost
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Navigation System
AM/FM Radio with Satellite Capability
Reverse Camera
Parking Distance Control
Keyless Go
Rain Sensor Windshield
Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
Power Liftgate
Stylish Blue Exterior Finish
Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Distinctive Volvo Design with Chrome Trim
🎉 Come down to our dealership – The Car Guy Inc, 2850 Dugald Road – to check it out in person!
We're open Monday to Friday: 10AM – 6PM | Saturday: 10AM – 5PM
📞 Toll-Free: 1-866-439-2295
📞 Office: (204) 255-1297 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
📧 Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca | Dealer #4660
💬 Call, email, or stop by today—this luxurious Volvo XC90 won’t stay long on the lot!
