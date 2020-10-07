2016 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
AND we have added new tires AND there are no accidents AND there is balance of 6 year 160,000 km factory warranty AND we have added new front and rear brakes!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
The T6 Inscription is a hot seller. Third row seating, the 21 Inch alloys, the low km, no accidents. Bowers and Wilkins sound system, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Front seats are heated AND cooled. The list just keeps going.
So to summarize: balance of extended warranty, new tires, new front and rear brakes, no accidents.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8