2016 Volvo XC90

42,407 KM

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
T6 Inscription Our Only One

42,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6193704
  • Stock #: F3M1T1
  • VIN: YV4A22PL7G1030303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,407 KM

Vehicle Description

AND we have added new tires AND there are no accidents AND there is balance of 6 year 160,000 km factory warranty AND we have added new front and rear brakes!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

The T6 Inscription is a hot seller. Third row seating, the 21 Inch alloys, the low km, no accidents. Bowers and Wilkins sound system, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Front seats are heated AND cooled. The list just keeps going.
So to summarize: balance of extended warranty, new tires, new front and rear brakes, no accidents.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
woodgrain trim
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Telematics
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Tire-Temporary Spare
Trunk-Release-Remote
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Mobile hotspot internet access
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance
Roof-Dual Moon
Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke Tinted Silver Diamond Cut

