2016 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription Tons of amazing equipment!
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
- Listing ID: 8619695
- Stock #: F4JHCD
- VIN: YV4A22PL6G1072526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Luminous Sand Metallic
- Interior Colour Blond
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Climate Package with Heated Windscreen
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated washer nozzles (wet arms)
- Heated Windshield
Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirror
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) & Cross Traffic Alert
- Visual Park Assist & Front "Fisheye" View
- Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors
Convenience Package
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Park Assist Pilot & Park Assist Front & Rear
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Lane Keeping
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
