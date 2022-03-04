Menu
2016 Volvo XC90

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,994

+ tax & licensing
$39,994

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription Tons of amazing equipment!

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription Tons of amazing equipment!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$39,994

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8619695
  • Stock #: F4JHCD
  • VIN: YV4A22PL6G1072526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Interior Colour Blond
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4JHCD
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Climate Package with Heated Windscreen
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated washer nozzles (wet arms)
- Heated Windshield

Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirror
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) & Cross Traffic Alert
- Visual Park Assist & Front "Fisheye" View
- Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors

Convenience Package
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Park Assist Pilot & Park Assist Front & Rear
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Lane Keeping
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.33 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo Drive-E
GVWR: 2,630 kgs (5,798 lbs)
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Fixed Bucket Bucket Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
graphic equalizer
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

