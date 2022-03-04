2016 Volvo XC90

$39,994 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8619695

Stock #: F4JHCD

VIN: YV4A22PL6G1072526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Luminous Sand Metallic

Interior Colour Blond

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4JHCD

Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 210 Amp Alternator 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.33 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo Drive-E GVWR: 2,630 kgs (5,798 lbs) Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Mobile hotspot internet access Leather Door Trim Insert Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access 10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Leather Gear Shifter Material Fixed Bucket Bucket Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth graphic equalizer A/V remote digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

