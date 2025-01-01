Menu
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499

2017 Acura MDX

108,626 KM

$25,881

+ tax & licensing
Nav Pkg

12303491

Nav Pkg

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

Used
108,626KM
VIN 5FRYD4H48HB500828

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,626 KM

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Radio w/Clock

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2-position memory and 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

