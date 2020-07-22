Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura MDX

40,000 KM

Details Description

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD ELITE PKG *NAV - DVD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD ELITE PKG *NAV - DVD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 5524575
  2. 5524575
  3. 5524575
  4. 5524575
  5. 5524575
  6. 5524575
  7. 5524575
  8. 5524575
  9. 5524575
  10. 5524575
  11. 5524575
  12. 5524575
  13. 5524575
  14. 5524575
  15. 5524575
  16. 5524575
  17. 5524575
  18. 5524575
  19. 5524575
  20. 5524575
  21. 5524575
  22. 5524575
  23. 5524575
  24. 5524575
  25. 5524575
  26. 5524575
  27. 5524575
  28. 5524575
  29. 5524575
  30. 5524575
  31. 5524575
  32. 5524575
  33. 5524575
  34. 5524575
  35. 5524575
  36. 5524575
  37. 5524575
  38. 5524575
  39. 5524575
  40. 5524575
Contact Seller

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5524575
  • Stock #: 508043
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H88HB508043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*TOP ELITE MODEL WITH DVD ENTERTAINMENT - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Fully loaded with room for the entire family! Includes 8-way power heated/cooled leather seats with memory feature, touchscreen Navigation, voice activated Bluetooth, power telescoping heated leather steering wheel with audio controls, power sunroof, 360 view camera, keyless entry with remote and push-button start, tri-zone climate control, traction control, satellite radio, power lift-gate, Acura`s jewel eye LED headlights, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, alloy wheels, heated rear seats, safety features including forward collision mitigation, blind spot and lane keeping assist systems, adaptive cruise control, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $134 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $8994.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2016 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 30,000 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain AWD...
 41,000 KM
$30,980 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Outback ...
 92,000 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory