2017 Acura MDX

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*TOP ELITE MODEL WITH DVD ENTERTAINMENT - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Fully loaded with room for the entire family! Includes 8-way power heated/cooled leather seats with memory feature, touchscreen Navigation, voice activated Bluetooth, power telescoping heated leather steering wheel with audio controls, power sunroof, 360 view camera, keyless entry with remote and push-button start, tri-zone climate control, traction control, satellite radio, power lift-gate, Acura`s jewel eye LED headlights, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, alloy wheels, heated rear seats, safety features including forward collision mitigation, blind spot and lane keeping assist systems, adaptive cruise control, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $134 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $8994.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
