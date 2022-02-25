Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura MDX

22,000 KM

Details Description

$46,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg ***NEW ARRIVAL***

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg ***NEW ARRIVAL***

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

Contact Seller

$46,980

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8363808
  • Stock #: WC22056
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H42HB500226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL... CONTACT US FOR DETAILS! DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 49,000 KM
$44,980 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 40,000 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX Tech ...
 39,000 KM
$50,980 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory