The 2017 Acura RDX TECH PKG is a compelling choice for those in the market for a compact luxury SUV. Its powerful V6 engine, advanced safety features, and luxurious interior make it a well-rounded vehicle that excels in both performance and comfort. Whether youre commuting in the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, the RDX offers the versatility and refinement to meet your needs. With its combination of style, technology, and practicality, the 2017 Acura RDX TECH PKG stands out as a top contender in its class. FEATURES OF THE 2017 ACURA RDX TECH PKG
Sunroof
Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
Remote Engine Start
Heated Seats
Dual-Climate Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Driver & Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
Rear View Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert
Blind Spot Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Hill Start Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
7-Inch Touch-Screen
SiriusXM
Navigation
Bluetooth
AM/FM Stereo
USB Ports
10-Speaker

PERFORMANCE
3.5L V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2017 Acura RDX please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2017 Acura RDX

90,500 KM

Details Description

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg AWD - Sunroof, Htd Lthr, Rmt Start!!!

2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg AWD - Sunroof, Htd Lthr, Rmt Start!!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,500KM
VIN 5J8TB4H57HL809876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Acura RDX TECH PKG is a compelling choice for those in the market for a compact luxury SUV. Its powerful V6 engine, advanced safety features, and luxurious interior make it a well-rounded vehicle that excels in both performance and comfort. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, the RDX offers the versatility and refinement to meet your needs. With its combination of style, technology, and practicality, the 2017 Acura RDX TECH PKG stands out as a top contender in its class. It's a vehicle that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of discerning drivers.

FEATURES OF THE 2017 ACURA RDX TECH PKG
Sunroof
Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
Remote Engine Start
Heated Seats
Dual-Climate Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Driver & Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
Rear View Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert
Blind Spot Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Hill Start Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
7-Inch Touch-Screen
SiriusXM
Navigation
Bluetooth
AM/FM Stereo
USB Ports
10-Speaker

PERFORMANCE
3.5L V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2017 Acura RDX please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2017 Acura RDX