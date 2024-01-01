Menu
<p><strong>High Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li>Lane Departure Warning</li><li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li><li>Navigation System</li><li>Heated Seats</li><li>Backup Camera</li><li>Push Button Start</li><li>Technology Package</li><li>Accident Free</li></ul><p>The 2017 Acura RDX with the Technology Package is a luxurious and feature-rich SUV that combines advanced safety, comfort, and performance. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it provides excellent traction and control in various driving conditions. The Technology Package includes premium features like navigation, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, ensuring a safer and more convenient driving experience. The interior boasts heated seats for added comfort and push-button start for modern convenience. The backup camera enhances safety when reversing or parking. With an accident-free history, this Acura RDX is an exceptional choice for those seeking a reliable and tech-savvy luxury SUV.</p><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle!</strong> 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).</p><p>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p>Financing available; please visit <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=http://www.matchautomarket.ca><a rel=noopener target=_new><span>www.matchautomarket.ca</span></a></a>.</p><p>Dealer permit: 4858<br>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</p>

2017 Acura RDX

144,988 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg

11952096

2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,988KM
VIN 5J8TB4H57HL803964

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 303964
  • Mileage 144,988 KM

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2017 Acura RDX