2017 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 303964
- Mileage 144,988 KM
Vehicle Description
High Value Options:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Lane Departure Warning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Navigation System
- Heated Seats
- Backup Camera
- Push Button Start
- Technology Package
- Accident Free
The 2017 Acura RDX with the Technology Package is a luxurious and feature-rich SUV that combines advanced safety, comfort, and performance. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it provides excellent traction and control in various driving conditions. The Technology Package includes premium features like navigation, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, ensuring a safer and more convenient driving experience. The interior boasts heated seats for added comfort and push-button start for modern convenience. The backup camera enhances safety when reversing or parking. With an accident-free history, this Acura RDX is an exceptional choice for those seeking a reliable and tech-savvy luxury SUV.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
