2017 Acura RDX

AWD *ACURAWATCH PLUS PKG - ADAPTIVE CRUISE*

2017 Acura RDX

AWD *ACURAWATCH PLUS PKG - ADAPTIVE CRUISE*

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861452
  • Stock #: 807804
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H37HL807804
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*FOR EVERYONE`S HEALTH AND SAFETY OUR SHOWROOM IS TEMPORARILY AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DIRECT ALL SALES INQUIRIES ONLINE AND WE'LL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU!* *JUST IN AND PRICED TO SELL - ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM ACURA CANADA* Well equipped with 8-way power heated leather seats with memory feature, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shift and audio controls, power sunroof, multi-view rear camera, AcuraWatch safety features including forward collision warning/collision mitigation braking system/lane departure warning/lane keeping assist systems and adaptive cruise control, keyless entry with remote and push-button start, dual climate control, traction control, satellite radio, power lift-gate, Acura`s jewel eye LED headlights, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, alloy wheels, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $84 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! We also offer straight forward pricing....No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price....WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors.....new Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $5620.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Audio Voice Control

