2017 Acura RDX

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
+ taxes & licensing
*FOR EVERYONE`S HEALTH AND SAFETY OUR SHOWROOM IS TEMPORARILY AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DIRECT ALL SALES INQUIRIES ONLINE AND WE'LL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU!* *JUST IN AND PRICED TO SELL - ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM ACURA CANADA* Well equipped with 8-way power heated leather seats with memory feature, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shift and audio controls, power sunroof, multi-view rear camera, AcuraWatch safety features including forward collision warning/collision mitigation braking system/lane departure warning/lane keeping assist systems and adaptive cruise control, keyless entry with remote and push-button start, dual climate control, traction control, satellite radio, power lift-gate, Acura`s jewel eye LED headlights, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, alloy wheels, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $84 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! We also offer straight forward pricing....No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price....WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors.....new Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $5620.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5