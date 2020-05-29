Menu
Account
Sign In
$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

AWD ELITE *NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura RDX

AWD ELITE *NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 5193284
  2. 5193284
  3. 5193284
  4. 5193284
  5. 5193284
  6. 5193284
  7. 5193284
  8. 5193284
  9. 5193284
  10. 5193284
  11. 5193284
  12. 5193284
  13. 5193284
  14. 5193284
  15. 5193284
  16. 5193284
  17. 5193284
  18. 5193284
  19. 5193284
  20. 5193284
  21. 5193284
  22. 5193284
  23. 5193284
  24. 5193284
  25. 5193284
  26. 5193284
  27. 5193284
  28. 5193284
  29. 5193284
  30. 5193284
  31. 5193284
  32. 5193284
  33. 5193284
  34. 5193284
  35. 5193284
  36. 5193284
  37. 5193284
  38. 5193284
  39. 5193284
  40. 5193284
Contact Seller

$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5193284
  • Stock #: 803677
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H72HL803677
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM ACURA CANADA - TOP ELITE MODEL WITH NAVIGATION - LOW KM`S* Yes only 29,000km`s and in immaculate condition! Fully loaded with 8-way power heated/cooled leather seats with memory feature, touchscreen Navigation, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shift and audio controls, power sunroof, multi-view rear camera, AcuraWatch safety features including forward collision warning/collision mitigation braking system/lane departure warning/lane keeping assist systems and adaptive cruise control, keyless entry with remote and push-button start, dual climate control, heated rear seats, front and rear park assist sensors, traction control, satellite radio, power lift-gate, Acura`s jewel eye LED headlights, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, fog lamps, alloy wheels, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $104 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6971.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Power Options
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2016 Audi Q5 QUATTRO...
 67,000 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX AWD E...
 44,000 KM
$29,450 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 Quattro...
 71,000 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory