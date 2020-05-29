2017 Acura RDX

+ taxes & licensing
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM ACURA CANADA - TOP ELITE MODEL WITH NAVIGATION - LOW KM`S* Yes only 29,000km`s and in immaculate condition! Fully loaded with 8-way power heated/cooled leather seats with memory feature, touchscreen Navigation, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shift and audio controls, power sunroof, multi-view rear camera, AcuraWatch safety features including forward collision warning/collision mitigation braking system/lane departure warning/lane keeping assist systems and adaptive cruise control, keyless entry with remote and push-button start, dual climate control, heated rear seats, front and rear park assist sensors, traction control, satellite radio, power lift-gate, Acura`s jewel eye LED headlights, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, fog lamps, alloy wheels, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $104 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6971.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
