2017 Acura RDX

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry

remote start

Adaptive Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Power Options Power Locks

POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Backup Sensor

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Power Lift Gates

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Lane Departure Warning

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Collision Avoidance System

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.