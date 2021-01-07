Menu
2017 Acura RDX

94,362 KM

$28,294

+ tax & licensing
$28,294

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Elite Pkg Heated And Cooled Seats | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Sale

$28,294

+ taxes & licensing

94,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6423739
  • Stock #: F3RR3G
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H79HL809458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RR3G
  • Mileage 94,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2017 Acura RDX Elite 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Crystal Black Pearl

New Tires, All Wheel Drive, AWD, 10 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Leather-Trimmed Interior, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: Machine-Finish 18" Aluminum-Alloy.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Clock
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Voice Activation
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Sensor
AcuraLink Assist Emergency Sos
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Wheels: Machine-Finish 18" Aluminum-Alloy
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite w/Seek-Scan
Radio Data System and 15 Gb

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

