+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2017 Acura RDX Elite 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Crystal Black Pearl
New Tires, All Wheel Drive, AWD, 10 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Leather-Trimmed Interior, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: Machine-Finish 18" Aluminum-Alloy.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6