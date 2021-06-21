2017 Acura RDX

$29,200 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 4 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7486695

7486695 Stock #: F45B6Y

F45B6Y VIN: 5J8TB4H74HL803289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 67,420 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Smart Device Integration Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Sensor Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.