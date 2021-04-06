+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
Get noticed in this stunning 2017 Acura TLX A-Spec with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive and the highly desirable Tech Package! You get a very long list of features including: heated leather seating, sunroof, navigation, back-up camera, remote starter, lane departure, forward collision warning and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8