2017 Audi A4

54,123 KM

Details Description Features

$32,887

+ tax & licensing
$32,887

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Technik LOW KM | LOCAL

2017 Audi A4

Technik LOW KM | LOCAL

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$32,887

+ taxes & licensing

54,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10631466
  • Stock #: F5B1TJ
  • VIN: WAUCNAF47HN067012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5B1TJ
  • Mileage 54,123 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents local vehicle that was very well taken care of!
Key Features
- Push Button Start
- 3 Zone Climate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Sunroof
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.23 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4-Cylinder 252-HP
Transmission: Quattro 7-Speed S tronic
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

