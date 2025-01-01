Menu
2017 Audi A4

112,363 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4

Komfort Consignment | Safetied | Manual Transmission

12458436

2017 Audi A4

Komfort Consignment | Safetied | Manual Transmission

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,363KM
VIN WAUNNAF45HN067454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Atlas Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver and passenger seats w/power lumbar for driver's seat
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Clock
10-Speaker Audi Sound System

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission: Quattro 6-Speed Manual
Audi music interface w/USB connectivity and Audi smartphone interface
Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/7" Display/SiriusXM -inc: Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

