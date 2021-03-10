Menu
2017 Audi A4

29,573 KM

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Technik w/Advanced Driver Assist & Comfort Interior Package

2017 Audi A4

Technik w/Advanced Driver Assist & Comfort Interior Package

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

29,573KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6801026
  • Stock #: 212191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Treat yourself to the features you deserve in this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2017 Audi A4 sedan with Quattro All-Wheel Drive in top of the line Technik trim! This super low Km luxury sedan is packed with popular features including: heated leather seating, sunroof, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, 360 degree top view camera system, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit and more! As an added bonus, this A4 also includes the following extra options: * Advanced Driver Assistance Package w/Adaptive Cruise & Lane Assist ($1350) * Head Up Display ($1100) * Comfort Seating Package w/Ventilated Sport Seats ($1350)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

