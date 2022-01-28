2017 Audi A4

- Listing ID: 8162569
- VIN: WAUENAF42HN024917
-
Exterior Colour
Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
65,000 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
79-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TFSI I4 DOHC -inc: Audi Valvelift system
Front license plate bracket
Body-colored door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Colored Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Colored Power Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Mirror integrated turn signals
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Wheels: 8" x 18" 5-Spoke Dynamic Design -inc: Contrasting gray and partially polished
Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: 7.0" TFT color center infotainment display w/800 x 480 pixel resolution
single CD player w/MP3 playback capability
Audi music interface w/2 USB ports for data and charging
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, shift paddles, Heated Rear Seats, 3-step
SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Sport Suspension, -23mm ride height from standard suspension, Black Cloth Headliner, Sport Front Seats, 12-way power front seats and 4-way power lumbar
