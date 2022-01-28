Menu
2017 Audi A4

65,000 KM

Details

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Premium Plus S-line | Winter Tires | Remote Start

2017 Audi A4

Premium Plus S-line | Winter Tires | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8162569
  • Stock #: F4D26P
  • VIN: WAUENAF42HN024917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4D26P
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
15.3 Gal. Fuel Tank
4.27 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
79-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TFSI I4 DOHC -inc: Audi Valvelift system
Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Colored Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Colored Power Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
10 Speakers
Audio Theft Deterrent
Sunroof
rear air conditioning
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
voice control
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
HD radio technology
Wheels: 8" x 18" 5-Spoke Dynamic Design -inc: Contrasting gray and partially polished
Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: 7.0" TFT color center infotainment display w/800 x 480 pixel resolution
single CD player w/MP3 playback capability
Audi music interface w/2 USB ports for data and charging
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, shift paddles, Heated Rear Seats, 3-step
SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Sport Suspension, -23mm ride height from standard suspension, Black Cloth Headliner, Sport Front Seats, 12-way power front seats and 4-way power lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

