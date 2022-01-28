2017 Audi A4

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8162569

8162569 Stock #: F4D26P

F4D26P VIN: WAUENAF42HN024917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4D26P

Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 15.3 Gal. Fuel Tank 4.27 Axle Ratio Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator Full-Time All-Wheel 79-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L TFSI I4 DOHC -inc: Audi Valvelift system Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket Body-colored door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Colored Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Colored Grille w/Chrome Surround Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Colored Power Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator Programmable Projector Beam Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi pre sense basic Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Front Bucket Seats ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna HD Radio 10 Speakers Audio Theft Deterrent Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air conditioning Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag voice control Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel System HD radio technology Wheels: 8" x 18" 5-Spoke Dynamic Design -inc: Contrasting gray and partially polished Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: 7.0" TFT color center infotainment display w/800 x 480 pixel resolution single CD player w/MP3 playback capability Audi music interface w/2 USB ports for data and charging COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, shift paddles, Heated Rear Seats, 3-step SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Sport Suspension, -23mm ride height from standard suspension, Black Cloth Headliner, Sport Front Seats, 12-way power front seats and 4-way power lumbar

