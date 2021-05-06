Menu
2017 Audi A7

23,921 KM

Details Description Features

$48,000

+ tax & licensing
$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A7

2017 Audi A7

3.0T Technik

2017 Audi A7

3.0T Technik

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

23,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7125304
  • Stock #: 21267
  • VIN: WAU22AFC6HN122674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Florett Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,921 KM

Vehicle Description

RANSPORTATION IS ESSENTIAL WE ARE OPEN! Appointments are preferred but not required for in store visits. We have a large showroom that is regularly sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer. You can also build penny perfect payments on any vehicle and/or BUY ONLINE for a contactless experience at https://fast.ridetime.ca. We thank you for giving us the chance to earn your business! We invite you to take a closer look at this Hand Selected Used Car thats Priced Below Market with 3rd party technology. All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety, a FREE CarFax history report, our Oil 4 Life Program (approx. $200/year savings), and we are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba where you get AIR MILES® Reward Miles! For 24/7 support, seriously, you can TEXT US at 204-789-1639 or contact us on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime. We and NEED trade-ins! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars please visit https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. Dont live anywhere close to us? NO PROBLEM! We have and will ship all over the world!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Airbag on/off switch
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
full size spare tire
Remote Trunk Release
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Tool Kit
Hard Top
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
AM RADIO
Power Folding Mirrors
AUDIO PACKAGE
USB port
PADDLE SHIFTER
Cooled Driver Seat
Cooled Passenger Seat
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Forward Collision Warning
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Navigation System -OEM
Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Seat Lumbar
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Owner Manual
Remote Stereo Controls
Power Telescopic Steering
Maintenance Book
Warranty Books
Blind spot information system
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
OEM Wheels
Rear-Mud and Snow Tires
Front-Mud and Snow Tires
Led Headlights
Push-Start Ignition
Collision Mitigation Braking System

