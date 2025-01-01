$14,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi Q3
2.0T quattro Premium Plus
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 012606
- Mileage 166,230 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140* ****
****WORLD FAMOUS QUATTRO AWD AUDI SYSTEM IS HERE! THIS IS A LOCAL VEHICLE SINCE NEW, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, RARE BROWN INTERIOR LEATHER SEATS WITH BLACK EXTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMA, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AM FM CD, HEATED AND POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, SELF LEVELLING XENON HEADLIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION SYSTEM, ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW TIRES, ALL NEW BRAKES (ROTORS AND PADS, FRONT AND REAR), FRESH OIL CHANGE, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $14,499+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, Watts: 180, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Touch-sensitive controls, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon / self-leveling / wiper activated, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: black, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: door unlock, Parking sensors: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
