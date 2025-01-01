2017 Audi Q3

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* **** ****WORLD FAMOUS QUATTRO AWD AUDI SYSTEM IS HERE! THIS IS A LOCAL VEHICLE SINCE NEW, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, RARE BROWN INTERIOR LEATHER SEATS WITH BLACK EXTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMA, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AM FM CD, HEATED AND POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, SELF LEVELLING XENON HEADLIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION SYSTEM, ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW TIRES, ALL NEW BRAKES (ROTORS AND PADS, FRONT AND REAR), FRESH OIL CHANGE, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $14,499+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, Watts: 180, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Touch-sensitive controls, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon / self-leveling / wiper activated, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: black, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: door unlock, Parking sensors: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

2017 Audi Q3

166,230 KM

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi Q3

2.0T quattro Premium Plus

13194392

2017 Audi Q3

2.0T quattro Premium Plus

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,230KM
VIN WA1JCCFS7HR012606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 012606
  • Mileage 166,230 KM

INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, Watts: 180, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Touch-sensitive controls, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon / self-leveling / wiper activated, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: black, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: door unlock, Parking sensors: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Watts: 180
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Alternator: 140 amps
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / with washer
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon / self-leveling / wiper activated

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2017 Audi Q3