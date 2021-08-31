2017 Audi Q3

$31,992 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 1 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7808124

7808124 Stock #: F48G1X

F48G1X VIN: WA1JCCFS3HR014594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F48G1X

Mileage 32,184 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 64 L Fuel Tank 1058# Maximum Payload Axle Ratio: TBD Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 200 HP GVWR: 2,220 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aluminum Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi parking system plus Front And Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Underhood And Cargo Space Lights Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.