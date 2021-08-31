2017 Audi Q3

Until October 31 only we are offering a $1,000 credit towards winter tires AND $1,000 credit towards purchase of extended warranty!
Very sharp looking compact SUV and loaded with great features. Low km too!
Highlighted features:
* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof with blind
* Satellite Radio
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Exterior Mirrors
* Alloy Wheels
* Rear Park Assist Camera
* Audi Media Media System
and so much more to see!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call us for details.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
64 L Fuel Tank
1058# Maximum Payload
Axle Ratio: TBD
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 200 HP
GVWR: 2,220 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade