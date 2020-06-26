Menu
$40,898

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

888-439-1968

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik Loaded!

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik Loaded!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

$40,898

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,125KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5254649
  • Stock #: F36JZ5
  • VIN: WA1WAAF71HD000928
Exterior Colour
NIGHT BLACK
Interior Colour
Black w/Jet Grey & Sepang
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Brand New Brakes All Around! 2 New Tires!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Heated rear seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Comfort
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • MEMORY MIRRORS
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense rear
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
  • Audi side assist Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-XXXX

888-439-1968

