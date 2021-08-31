2017 Audi TT

$47,000 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7971593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic/Black Roof

Interior Colour Admiral Blue

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Requires Subscription NAVIGATION PACKAGE -inc: Audi MMI navigation plus for Audi virtual cockpit DVD playback Audi smartphone interface and speech dialogue system w/whole-address entry 680-WATT BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/12 SPEAKERS LED HEADLIGHTS -inc: LED turn signals LED tail lights w/dynamic turn signals and LED all-weather lights MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC/BLACK ROOF ADMIRAL BLUE FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEAT TRIM DESIGN SELECTION ADMIRAL BLUE INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: chrome paint finish slate gray decor accents - seat side section console surround vent rings and extended leather package

