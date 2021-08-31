Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi TT

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2017 Audi TT

2017 Audi TT

2.0T Technik w/B&O and Navigation *Local Trade-Very Low KM*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi TT

2.0T Technik w/B&O and Navigation *Local Trade-Very Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

Contact Seller

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7971593
  • Stock #: 257370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Admiral Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Seaters, 2dr Roadster quattro 2.0T, 6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription
NAVIGATION PACKAGE -inc: Audi MMI navigation plus for Audi virtual cockpit DVD playback Audi smartphone interface and speech dialogue system w/whole-address entry
680-WATT BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/12 SPEAKERS
LED HEADLIGHTS -inc: LED turn signals LED tail lights w/dynamic turn signals and LED all-weather lights
MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC/BLACK ROOF
ADMIRAL BLUE FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEAT TRIM
DESIGN SELECTION ADMIRAL BLUE INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: chrome paint finish slate gray decor accents - seat side section console surround vent rings and extended leather package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2021 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 9,984 KM
$72,000 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 58,237 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q3 Progres...
 25,784 KM
$45,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory