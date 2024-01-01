$27,985+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 2 Series
230i xDrive Enhanced | CarPlay | Driver Assist
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$27,985
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black/Blue Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 68,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade! Loaded!
- Smartphone Connectivity Package with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Charging
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- Navigation System
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- M Sport Package
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- High Gloss Shadow Line
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
