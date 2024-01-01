Menu
2017 BMW 2 Series

68,245 KM

$27,985

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Used
68,245KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade! Loaded!
- Smartphone Connectivity Package with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Charging
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- Navigation System
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- M Sport Package
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- High Gloss Shadow Line
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
2.81 Axle Ratio
52 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I-4 16V DOHC Twin-Scroll Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio pre-wire
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Additional Features

Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

