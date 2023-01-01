2017 BMW 3 Series

$39,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 7 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10159977

10159977 Stock #: F55B19

F55B19 VIN: WBA8B7C55HK703961

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Coral Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # F55B19

Mileage 58,775 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 60 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V 2.81 Axle Ratio Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator Full-Time All-Wheel Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Interior Sport Seats Immobilizer Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat On-Board Navigation Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats -inc: 3-stage Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Media / Nav / Comm 9 SPEAKERS Window grid antenna HiFi Sound System 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent 205w Regular Amplifier Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.