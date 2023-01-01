Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

58,775 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

340i xDrive Enhanced | M Performance I

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive Enhanced | M Performance I

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

58,775KM
Used
  • Stock #: F55B19
  • VIN: WBA8B7C55HK703961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coral Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, One Owner!
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Trunk
- Electric Rear Sunshade
- Side Sunshades
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Lumbar Support
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- High Beam Assistant
- LED Headlights
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Surround View Camera
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Backup Camera
- Speed Limit Information
- M Performance Package
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Variable Sport Steering
- M Sport Brakes
- Sport Seats
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Leather
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V
2.81 Axle Ratio
Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
On-Board Navigation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats -inc: 3-stage
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Window grid antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
205w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

