204-452-7799
2017 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive Enhanced | M Performance I
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
- Listing ID: 10159977
- Stock #: F55B19
- VIN: WBA8B7C55HK703961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Coral Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 58,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, One Owner!
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Trunk
- Electric Rear Sunshade
- Side Sunshades
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Lumbar Support
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- High Beam Assistant
- LED Headlights
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Surround View Camera
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Backup Camera
- Speed Limit Information
- M Performance Package
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Variable Sport Steering
- M Sport Brakes
- Sport Seats
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Leather
Vehicle Features
