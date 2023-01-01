Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 3 Series

128,970 KM

Details Description Features

$26,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Enhanced | CarPlay | Driver Assist | Sport Line

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Enhanced | CarPlay | Driver Assist | Sport Line

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 10544997
  2. 10544997
  3. 10544997
  4. 10544997
  5. 10544997
  6. 10544997
  7. 10544997
  8. 10544997
  9. 10544997
  10. 10544997
  11. 10544997
  12. 10544997
  13. 10544997
  14. 10544997
  15. 10544997
  16. 10544997
  17. 10544997
  18. 10544997
  19. 10544997
  20. 10544997
  21. 10544997
  22. 10544997
  23. 10544997
  24. 10544997
  25. 10544997
Contact Seller

$26,982

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10544997
  • Stock #: F59MU1
  • VIN: WBA8D9C54HK678055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Collision Free, Loaded!!!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology w/high precision direct injection
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
2.81 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
On-Board Navigation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Seats -inc: 3-stage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Window grid antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Driver memory
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series M3...
 5,734 KM
$71,981 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X5 M50i Pre...
 79,007 KM
$68,982 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X4 xDrive30...
 37,362 KM
$45,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory