2017 BMW 3 Series

23,857 KM

$30,985

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood BMW

888-439-1968

330i xDrive ENHANCED - DRIVER ASSISTANCE!

330i xDrive ENHANCED - DRIVER ASSISTANCE!

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

23,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6193713
  • VIN: WBA8D9G56HNU61244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra low mileage Accident Free 330 leased by long time local BMW customer! Loaded with Premium Package Enhanced, Driver Assistance Package, Smartphone Connectivity Package and Sport Line!

Highlights include WIRELESS Apple CarPlay, Harman/Kardon Sound, Active Blind Spot Detection, Heads Up Display, Side and Rear Sunshades, 360 degree surround view camera, and 19" Wheels!


Driver Assistance Package:
- Electric Rear Sunshade
- Manual Side Sunshade
- High-Beam Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Driving Assistant
- Surround View
- Speed Limit Info

Smartphone Connectivity Package
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- Extended Bluetooth and USB
- WiFi Hotspot

Premium Package Enhanced:
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear View Camera
- Alarm System
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Lumbar Support
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Head Up Display
- Through Loading System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio Preparation
- Harman/Kardon Sound

Sport Line:
- 19 inch upgraded wheels
- High Gloss Shadow Line
- Sport Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Sport Seats
- Sport Line Front and Rear Bumper and Aerodynamics Package
- Black Mirror Caps

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-Memory

