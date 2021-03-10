2017 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Super low KM and great options! This 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2017 BMW 340xi just arrived on trade with xDrive All-Wheel Drive in eye catching Estoril Blue Metallic! You get a very long list of features including the highly desirable M Sport Package, head up display, navigation, rear view camera system, Harmon Kardon premium sound system, 19 inch M Sport rims, sunroof, heated front AND rear leather seats and much more!
