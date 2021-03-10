Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

25,663 KM

Details Description Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive w/M Sport Package *Low KM-Local Trade*

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive w/M Sport Package *Low KM-Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

25,663KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6817853
  Stock #: 254320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue Stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Super low KM and great options! This 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2017 BMW 340xi just arrived on trade with xDrive All-Wheel Drive in eye catching Estoril Blue Metallic! You get a very long list of features including the highly desirable M Sport Package, head up display, navigation, rear view camera system, Harmon Kardon premium sound system, 19 inch M Sport rims, sunroof, heated front AND rear leather seats and much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

