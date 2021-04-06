Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

41,713 KM

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

320i xDrive

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

41,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6884199
  Stock #: 271250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

