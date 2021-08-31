2017 BMW 3 Series

$32,881 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 9 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7756479

7756479 Stock #: F484XE

F484XE VIN: WBA8D9G3XHNU64341

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Saddle Brown/Brown/Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 13,996 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Floor mats Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.